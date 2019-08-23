Defense Secretarty Ajay Kumar bids farewell to predecessor Sanjay Mitra

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Newly-appointed Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar on Friday felicitated his predecessor Sanjay Mitra at his farewell here. Today was Mitra's last day at the office.

DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy and many other senior officials of the Ministry of Defense were present at the occasion.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Wednesday approved the appointment of the senior IAS officer Ajay Kumar as the new Defence Secretary.

Kumar, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre, was previously serving as the Secretary, Department of Defence Production.

Sanjay Mitra, a 1982 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, was handed a three-month extension on 31st May, his original date of retirement. (ANI)

