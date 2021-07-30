DefExpo-2022 scheduled to be held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): DefExpo, the flagship event of the ministry of defence, is scheduled to be held at Gandhinagar in March next year, officials said on Friday.



"The Defexpo-2022 is scheduled to be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in March next year. The show is organised by the Ministry of Defence every two years. The last edition was held in Lucknow," Defence Ministry officials said.

The last edition which was held in Lucknow as an unprecedented success that not only witnessed the participation of a large number of exhibitors but also forged new partnerships and attracted more than 12 lakh visitors.

A ministry statement quoted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's valedictory ceremony speech on the fourth day of DefExpo 2020 in Lucknow. Singh had said that Uttar Pradesh stands for Unlimited Potential and DefExpo has succeeded in projecting a new identity of the state in the defence sector and the Uttar Pradesh defence corridor received a huge boost for attracting new investments with the signing of 23 MoUs. (ANI)

