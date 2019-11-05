Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Heads of Missions and Defence Attaches of over 80 countries in New Delhi on Monday.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Heads of Missions and Defence Attaches of over 80 countries in New Delhi on Monday.

DefExpo will showcase our intent to achieve USD 26 bn turnover in aerospace, defence goods by 2025: Rajnath

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:50 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the upcoming DefExpo 2020 event next year will showcase the government's intent to achieve a turnover of USD 26 billion in aerospace and defence goods by 2025.
"We will showcase our plans for defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu where we already have investment commitments of about USD 1 billion. More than 100 business events and seminars are being planned and over 1,000 exhibitors are expected in Defence Expo 2020," he said at the Ambassadors' Round Table conference organised by the Ministry of Defence here on Monday.
In a major outreach to the defence manufacturing industries of the world, the Round Table was aimed to brief the representatives of foreign missions based in New Delhi about the arrangements being made for DefExpo scheduled to be held in Lucknow from February 5 to 8, and elicit suggestions from them to further improve the experience.
Heads of Missions and Defence Attaches of over 80 countries participated in the conference.
At the conference, Singh said that the event will not only provide countries with the opportunity to showcase their equipment and platforms, but also be able to explore the strengths and capabilities of India's defence industry for meeting operational goals.
"DefExpo is an opportunity to foster partnerships and be part of shared prosperity. These strong ties can boost investment, expand manufacturing, raise the level of technology and accelerate economic growth of our respective countries," he added.
Singh underlined that India's defence sector has matured and is exploring mutually beneficial partnerships with friendly countries to set up industries in India and abroad.
Impressing upon the Expo's sub-theme 'Digital Transformation of Defence', Singh said, "Digitalisation is the key to future security scenario as the spectrum of warfare is transiting from land, air and sea to cyber and space. DefExpo will demonstrate India's ability in cyberspace and define its needs in the sector."
"The challenge is not just to prepare for contingencies but also to repel threats from multiple sources and at the same time possess the ability to respond proactively if needed," he added.
Singh said that due to the policy reforms undertaken by the government, defence production in both public and private sectors reached a record volume of Rs 80,502 crore in 2018-19. He set the target of Rs 90,000 crore for 2019-2020.
"We have achieved an export turnover of around Rs 10,700 crore in 2018-2019, with the target of this year pegged at Rs 15,000 crore," he said.
The Defence Minister also released the official DefExpo 2020 inaugural film on the occasion. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:07 IST

Centre gives UP 4000 CAPF personnel to maintain law and order...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): In order to maintain the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh during and after the pronouncement of judgement on the Ram Janambhoomi- Babri masjid case, the Centre has given Uttar Pradesh almost 4000 extra Paramilitary personnel.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:01 IST

Next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday asserted that the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena only.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:59 IST

Andhra govt renames 'Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar' to 'YSR...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): In a major move, the Andhra Pradesh government has renamed 'Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards' to 'YSR Vidya Puraskars'. However, the decision was condemned by the oppositions, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the s

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:58 IST

IED blast in Imphal, 5 injured

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Four policemen and one civilian were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast at Thangal Bazaar in Imphal on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:38 IST

Lucknow Railway Station installs 'Health ATMs'

Lucknow (UP) [India] Nov 5 (ANI): In a bid to achieve the objectives of the Fit India programme, two 'Health ATMs' were installed by Indian Railways at Lucknow Railway Station.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:28 IST

BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar writes letter to PM on Delhi-NCR air...

Loni (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): With Delhi-NCR gasping for breath, BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gurjar has penned down a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to direct Indian Air Force to sprinkle water in his constituency with the help of helicopters to settle down

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:16 IST

Petitioner seeks Ghaziabad courts directive for implementation...

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A petition was filed on Monday in Ghaziabad district court demanding the administration to extend Delhi government's odd-even scheme in their district as well.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:04 IST

Consume dog meat at your home, not on roads: WB BJP chief

Burdwan (West Bengal) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): West Bengal BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh courted controversy when he attacked "few intellectuals" for having beef on roads and asked them to consume 'dog meat' at their homes.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:38 IST

Agra: Air purifiers installed near Taj Mahal to combat pollution

Agra (UP) [India] Nov 5 (ANI): The Agra District Administration has installed two air purifier machines at the gates of the mughal era monument Taj Mahal to combat air pollution in the region.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:14 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch, Army retaliates

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire near Kirni sector in Poonch district of the valley.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:04 IST

Mumbai: Poster projecting Aaditya Thackeray as Maha CM installed...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A poster with a picture of Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, reading 'My MLA My Chief Minister' has been put up outside Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence, Matoshree, in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 08:57 IST

TSRTC workers strike will continue, won't follow CM's deadline,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): We have decided to boycott the Chief Minister's deadline to join back services by November 5 and the strikes will continue, said TSRTC Joint Action Committee President Ashwathama Reddy on Tuesday here.

Read More
iocl