Defying lockdown, hundreds attend temple event in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI): Hundreds of people participated in the Siddhalingeswara temple chariot festival in Chitapur village on Thursday, violating the lockdown orders.

"Today at 6.30 am, around 100-150 people had come near Siddalingeshwara temple for about 20 mintues and took part in chariot pulling procession," Superintendent of Police Lada Martin told ANI.

A case has been registered against 20 people and further investigation is going to ascertain more details related to the religious gathering.

Meanwhile, a sub-inspector has been suspended.

Thirty-six cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 315 (ANI)





