Dehradun administration declares 4 containment zones amid rising COVID cases

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 31 (ANI): Dehradun administration has declared four areas as containment zones after COVID-19 cases were reported from these areas, the District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said on Friday.

The contentment zones include Vivekananda phase-one, Laxmi road in Dalanwala, Adarsh Nagar Ballupur and one house near RTO check post in Mohabbewala.



The police and administration teams will be monitoring these areas, Kumar said.

According to the District Magistrate, a random investigation also is going on the district border. The arrangements are being made to increase the investigation of border areas.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu instructed all the District Magistrates (DMs) to create containment zones and impose various restrictions on basis of population density in view of an increase in COVID-19 cases and the danger of its Omicron variant. (ANI)

