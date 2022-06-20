Dehradun: Ahead of International Yoga Day, CM Dhami participates in 'Run for Yoga' program

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 20 (ANI): On the eve of International Yoga Day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday, participated in a race organised from Ghantaghar to MKP Chowk under the "Run for Yoga" program and gave a message of awareness to the youth and public on Yoga.

Addressing the program, Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sincere efforts have led to Yoga being recognized all over the world. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, today the whole world is celebrating International Yoga Day as a festival, as well as the work of preserving the culture, religion, and traditions of India is going on under the leadership of PM Modi.

Dhami said that yoga asanas can help keep the body and mind healthy. "Yoga unites the body, the breath and the mind. Along with yoga, the body, and thoughts are always healthy, and positive, he remembered his childhood after seeing the NCC youth leading the race," he said. He urged everyone to celebrate International Day of Yoga as a festival.

The Uttarakhand CM further said, "Dehradun is one of the major cities of the country. By keeping it clean, we can give a positive message towards keeping the environment of the whole country clean. Clean City, Green City, this is my dream city for you all to join and make your city beautiful and clean, during this time he described cleanliness as a participatory work. We will develop Dehradun city by coordinating ecology and economy."

Dhami said that the state of Uttarakhand is touching new dimensions of development. He said, "Today the courtyard of Kedarnath has taken a divine grand and new form, and along with this the master plan of Badrinath Dham has also been started."

He talked about making Uttarakhand the best state in every field for the coming 25 years and making Uttarakhand self-sufficient.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 every year worldwide.

This year, the 8th edition of IDY will be organised in India and across the globe on the theme of 'Yoga for Humanity' which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address and will focus on 'Brand India at Global Stage' while showcasing its iconic places.



The IDY observation is based on a harmonious mass yoga demonstration of a custom-made 45-minute protocol namely, Common Yoga Protocol (CYP).

This year, the major attraction of the IDY observation will be the 'Guardian Ring', whereby the yoga celebrations happening across the world will be relayed throughout Yoga Day.

"The Guardian Ring" underlines the "One Sun, One earth" concept and showcases the unifying power of Yoga. The activity will string together the feed from different Missions abroad which will be live telecast on DD India.

On the occasion of the eighth International Day of Yoga, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will lead IDY celebrations from the statue of unity in Gujarat's Kevadia on June 21, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lead the Yoga Day celebration from Mysuru Palace grounds in Karnataka.

According to the release, PM Modi's address will be live-streamed on DD National and other DD Channels from 6:40 am to 7:00 am.

A 'Digital Yoga Exhibition' at Mysuru will be organised to showcase highlights and achievements of all previous editions of the International Day of Yoga.

The exhibition will also include strengths of Yoga, best practices, research highlights, Common Yoga protocols etc, the Ministry said in a press statement.

In the spirit of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' as the country celebrates its 75th year of independence, 75 iconic sites have been selected for observation in the eighth editions of IDY. The statue of unity at Kevadia in Gujarat is one of them. (ANI)

