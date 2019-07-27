Dehradun: Anticipating rain, schools to remain closed today

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 27 (ANI): All government and private schools will remain closed on Saturday in the wake of heavy rains predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) here.

An order issued by District Magistrate, Dehradun on Friday said, "The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Dehradun on July 26 predicted heavy rains in Dehradun, keeping this in view all government and private schools that teach classes 1 to 12, will remain closed on Saturday."

"The Anganwadi centres will also remain closed on Saturday," the order said.

On Friday, the IMD had issued an "Orange Alert" and predicted heavy rainfall in seven districts of Uttarakhand.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places especially in Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Haridwar, Dehradun and Pauri districts of Uttarakhand during next 24 hours," IMD had said. (ANI)

