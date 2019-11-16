Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE)
Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE)

Dehradun based ICFRE set to improve status of forests through research interventions

ANI | Updated: Nov 16, 2019 19:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Dehradun based Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), along with its nine research institutes and five centres spread across India, are set to work on forestry research issues of national importance for sustaining ecology and enhancing the productivity of Indian forests and plantation.
A meeting of the governing body of National Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (National-CAMPA) was held in New Delhi on November 15, chaired by Prakash Javadekar Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Javadekar along with Dr SC Gairola, Director General, ICFRE, presented a detailed scheme -- "Strengthening Forestry Research for Ecological Sustainability and Productivity Enhancement".
The National CAMPA Governing body approved Rs 313.67 crore scheme of ICFRE that will be spread over five years.
Forestry research will get the much-required funds for addressing the research problems of national importance that will have a direct bearing on the forest health of the country and livelihood of people dependent on forest and agriculture.
Through this scheme, ICFRE and its Institutes will be working on 31 major All India Coordinated Research Projects that will improve health, productivity and restore degradation of forests and plantation. Clones and varieties of important tree species will be developed and provided to farmers and state forest departments for plantation.
Important topics of tree fodder, fuelwood, NTFP, wild fruits, soil moisture, biodiversity, conservation and diseases will also be addressed.
Forest Genetic Resource (FGR) Conservation is another area of importance that will be taken up at the national level to conserve the gene pool for posterity and future generation.
Capacity building of State Forest Departments for preparing "State REDD+Action Plan" is the third component of the scheme.
Forest Policy Research on the lines of agriculture policy will provide the much-needed policy guidance to the government in designing various policies and studying the impacts of existing forest policies. This aspect will be dealt with the fourth component of the scheme.
Outreach programme for extension of technologies had been the weakest link in the forestry research. This will be strengthened through this scheme by adopting the "Forestry Extension Plan of ICFRE". Reaching out to stakeholders is the main theme of this component of ICFRE.
Human resource development to enhance the scientific capabilities of scientists in newer areas will also be addressed through the scheme.
ICFRE institutes are already working on the preparation of rejuvenation plans of 13 major rivers of the country. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:08 IST

HRTC starts special bus service via Rohtang tunnel

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will start a special bus service on Sunday via Rohtang tunnel, from North Portal in Lahaul and Spiti district to South Portal in Kullu district near Manali.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 21:01 IST

Two LeT terrorists, three others arrested with incriminating...

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists and three others were arrested with incriminating material here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 20:56 IST

Bihar: Cartons containing over 4,000 ltr of alcohol recovered...

Saran (Bihar) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Police arrested one person after a total of 502 cartons containing over 4,000 litres of alcohol were recovered from six coffins in Saran on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 20:55 IST

Sonia, Pawar meeting rescheduled for Monday

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, which was scheduled for Sunday, has now been deferred to be held on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 20:45 IST

Traditions have to be followed; Sabarimala devotees say women...

Sannidhanam (Kerala) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): As Sabarimala temple opened for the annual Mandala Pooja on Saturday, a sea of devotees flocked at the premises, however, a consensus remained among many, that women of menstruating age should not be allowed to enter the shrine.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 20:29 IST

Congress-Shiv coming together in Maharashtra for greed of power:...

Ambala (Haryana) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Saturday hit out at the Congress and the Shiv Sena amid talks of the two parties forming the government in Maharashtra, saying that they have different ideologies and would never be successful.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 20:19 IST

Jharkhand assembly polls: Prime Minister Modi likely to address...

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 : BJP has planned a concerted campaign by its national leaders for the Jharkhand assembly polls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to address five to eight rallies and party chief Amit Shah at least 10 rallies, party sources said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 20:18 IST

Congress to hold 'Bharat Bachao' rally at Ramlila Ground on Nov 30

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 : Congress has decided to hold 'Bharat Bachao Rally' at Ramlila Maidan on November 30 against 'anti-people' policies of the BJP-led Central government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 20:07 IST

Industries won't need NOC from Departments of Pollution, Labour,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that there will be no need for industries to get the no-objection certificate (NOC) from Departments of Pollution, Labor and Industry in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 20:01 IST

J-K: Lt Guv approves 1.30 lakh new pension cases

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 : In view of expanding social security in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday approved 1.30 lakh new pension cases in addition to the existing 6.13 lakh pensioners.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 19:44 IST

TN: NCSC summons Murasoli MD over Panchami land issue

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Saturday issued a notice to the Managing Director of Murasoli Trust, which owns the eponymous DMK mouthpiece, to appear before the commission for hearing on Panchami land issue.

Read More

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 19:42 IST

Special court admits Delhi Assembly Speaker's appeal against...

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): A special court admitted an appeal of Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and others against their conviction by a magistrate court in a house-trespassing case.

Read More
iocl