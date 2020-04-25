Dehradun businessmen allege lack of clarity over MHA's orders on opening shops leading to confusion

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 25 (ANI): Despite the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) orders allowing shops to open with several conditions around the country during the lockdown, the shopkeepers in Dehradun allege they are confused about whether to open their shops or to stay closed during the phase due to lack of clarity.

Speaking to ANI, Kulbhushan Aggarwal, President of Shri Guru Ram Rai Market Shopkeeper Association, Dehradun narrated the woes of the business class people.

"The Centre has ordered the shops to remain open but there should have been a consultation with the states before it. Hours after the Centre's announcement, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab governments announced that they will not allow shops to remain open. Therefore, there is confusion among the businessmen, even we are confused here (in Dehradun). Here, the District Magistrate (DM) has said that he will not allow shops to remain open till he gets written orders," Aggarwal told ANI here.

"On the one hand, if the shops are opened the administration comes and uses the stick. If it remains unopened, the customers come and ask us why we are not giving them their rations and other essentials. It is a case of total confusion," he added.

He further said that the business class has also been asked not to cut staff's wages during this phase, but it is getting increasingly difficult to do so.

"The business class is in turmoil at this point of time. The administration is also saying that they will not be able to manage crowds if all the markets are opened, therefore, we are in angst and are confused," he added.

Earlier, according to the Home Ministry, "In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops, and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets, market complexes, and shopping malls are not allowed to open."

And in rural areas, all shops except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. "The shops in areas which have been declared as containment zones by respective States/ UTs, will not be permitted to open in rural or urban areas," added the ministry.

The Ministry has also clarified that the sale of liquor and other items continues to be prohibited as specified in the national directives for COVID-19 management.

The order further states, "It is clarified by the ministry that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted only for essential goods."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

All services, including public transport, schools, colleges and shopping malls, have been closed so as to stop the transmission of the highly contagious coronavirus. The Central government is gradually easing the restrictions which have been put in place. (ANI)

