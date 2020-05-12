Dehradun civic body continues battle with COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): The civic body in Dehradun is taking all possible precautionary measures to combat coronavirus. Dehradun Municipal Corporation has deployed 350 workers for spraying disinfectant around the city during the pandemic.

"Since the start of the lockdown, we have sprayed disinfectant 4-5 times all around the city. So far, we have used 14 lakh litres of disinfectants," said Vinay Shanker Pandey, Chief Municipal Commissioner, Dehradun while speaking to ANI.

"We are also creating awareness among the people to follow social distancing norm, wear masks and not to spit in public places. We are also sanitising banks, ATMs and complexes to halt the spread of the virus," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand has so far recorded 68 COVID-19 cases, out of which 46 have been cured and 1 has died. (ANI)

