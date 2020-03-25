Dehradun Hotel sealed after Spanish citizen tested positive for COVID19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Day after a Spanish citizen was confirmed positive for coronavirus, the hotel where the person was staying has been sealed, said Shweta Choubey, Superintendent of Police, on Tuesday.

"The hotel where the Spanish citizen, who was confirmed positive of coronavirus, had stayed has been sealed," Choubey told ANI.

According to the data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of the infection-related death toll in the country rose to nine on Tuesday, while the total number of active cases reached 482. (ANI)

