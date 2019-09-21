Representative Image
Dehradun Illicit Liquor case: Two police officials suspended

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:03 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Two police officials have been suspended following the incident in which six people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Kotwali police station area here on Friday.
Incharge Kotwali, Shishupal Singh Negi and Incharge Dhara police post, Kulwant Singh have been suspended by Dehradun SSP.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has already ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. In addition to six deaths, three people have also been hospitalised and their condition is said to be critical.
The police have stated that they are currently awaiting post mortem reports of the deceased to ascertain the cause of the death.
"Six people have died and three others are admitted to the hospital. They are undergoing treatment. We are trying to find out the exact cause of death. As per the initial information we have received, illicit liquor could be the reason behind deaths," said Shekhar Suyal, Police Commissioner. (ANI)

