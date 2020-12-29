Dehradun imposes restrictions on New Year's celebrations

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 29 (ANI): As New Year is around the corner amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Dehradun District Administration on Tuesday imposed restrictions on the New Year's celebration in the state capital.

District Magistrate of Dehradun Dr Ashish Srivastava said that all the restaurants, hotels and bars in the district are advised to follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SoPs) and are only allowed to have small gatherings for celebratory purposes. Use of loud speakers, DJs and large scale dancing activities will not be permitted.



These activities will be restricted on December 31 and January 1, 2021.

All the tourists, who had priorly booked the venue for large scale functions, are expected to have a small gathering instead.

If the mentioned rules are found to be violated in any sense, the owners of the venue will be held responsible, Srivastava said. (ANI)

