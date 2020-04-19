Dehradun Police arrest two people for smuggling drugs on pretext of supplying vegetables

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 19: Dehradun Police on Sunday arrested two people, who were smuggling drugs on the pretext of supplying vegetables in Dehradun's Vikasnagar area.
A total of 500 grams of illegal drugs were recovered from their possession, officials said.
Further investigation is underway.
This comes at the backdrop of a nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus with only essential services still operating. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:16 IST
