Dehradun Police keeping watch on citizens via drones to ensure social distancing

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): The senior police officials of the state are keeping a watch over the citizens of the state capital through drones to ensure social distancing is followed.

As per directions, the SP of Dehradun is ensuring that citizens maintain social distancing norms.

The people who roam around without any purpose in the city are being identified by the police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 but hinted at some relaxations after April 20 at places where COVID-19 cases remain under control and no spurt in the cases is reported. (ANI)

