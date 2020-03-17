Dehradun Railway Station introduces signage in Braille

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Dehradun Railway Station has become friendly for visually challenged persons with the introduction of signages and maps in Braille.

Speaking to ANI, Arun Prakash, Divisional Railway Manager said, "Dehradun Railway Station has been made friendly for the visually challenged. The CSR funds of a private company funded this project. Everywhere instructions have been put up in Braille so that the visually challenged persons can understand."

"The Railway department along with an NGO, Anuprayas, took the initiative. Now visually challenged people coming here can easily reach the inquiry desk, refreshment room and other places at the station due to the instructions that have been put up in Braille," he added. (ANI)

