Dehradun to remain close on every Saturday, Sunday

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said that Dehradun will be completely closed on every Saturday and Sunday to carry out the sanitisation work in order to contain the further spread of COVID-19.

The decision came during the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister to review the status of Covid-19 in the state through video conferencing.

"In view of Corona infection cases, Niranjanpur vegetable market of Dehradun will remain closed and alternate arrangements should be made and safety of frontline warriors should be ensured," Rawat said.

Reviewing the status of Covid-19 in the state, the Chief Minister said that availability of necessary facilities should be ensured in quarantine centres.

The CM also instructed officials to conduct surprise checks on those who have been home-quarantined to ensure that they are following all the norms. In addition to this, he said that special attention should be paid to quarantine facilities in villages and the village heads should be given sufficient funds.

"All the District Magistrates should do a gap analysis of infrastructure and logistics, assessing the requirements of the coming time. Be sure to raise facilities and equipment according to this gap," he added.

Chief Minister said people should unite in fighting COVID-19, "public support in fighting Covid-19 is very important. We have to take this journey with people. Strictness and awareness are our two major weapons."

The Chief Minister said, "We will have to give priority to farming, horticulture, animal husbandry, the fishery for quick employment and livelihood generation."

He also directed officials to focus on providing employment to self-help groups and local people. (ANI)

