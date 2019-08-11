Dehradun: Women to send rakhis to PM Modi for Raksha Bandhan

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A group of women studying in Ajivika Education situated here has been preparing rakhis to send them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, few Cabinet ministers and the army men who are guarding the borders, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

These women have made all the rakhis on the theme of Independence Day with the help of grains as both the occasions are falling on the same day. These women also said that they are making rakhis to thank the Prime Minister and other leaders for improving the lives of farmers and removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have made all our rakhis with grains to send out a clear message that the government has made efforts for the upliftment of farmers. And we are happy that they have also removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. We are making these rakhis to thank them for making such moves. All our rakhis are handmade and are made up of grains," said Prateeksha Thakur, a volunteer.

Thanking the army and government for protecting the country, Sejal Thakur, another volunteer, said, "We have made rakhis based on the theme of Independence Day. We have made flags and India's map on our rakhis. It is good that the government has removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and I thank the army and the government for giving us protection."

Parliament recently revoked Article 370 that gave special status to the Jammu and Kashmir an also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganizing the state in two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

