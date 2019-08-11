Womwn from Dehradun made rakhis for PM Narendra Modi [Photo/ANI]
Womwn from Dehradun made rakhis for PM Narendra Modi [Photo/ANI]

Dehradun: Women to send rakhis to PM Modi for Raksha Bandhan

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 11:05 IST

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A group of women studying in Ajivika Education situated here has been preparing rakhis to send them to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, few Cabinet ministers and the army men who are guarding the borders, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
These women have made all the rakhis on the theme of Independence Day with the help of grains as both the occasions are falling on the same day. These women also said that they are making rakhis to thank the Prime Minister and other leaders for improving the lives of farmers and removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.
"We have made all our rakhis with grains to send out a clear message that the government has made efforts for the upliftment of farmers. And we are happy that they have also removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. We are making these rakhis to thank them for making such moves. All our rakhis are handmade and are made up of grains," said Prateeksha Thakur, a volunteer.
Thanking the army and government for protecting the country, Sejal Thakur, another volunteer, said, "We have made rakhis based on the theme of Independence Day. We have made flags and India's map on our rakhis. It is good that the government has removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and I thank the army and the government for giving us protection."
Parliament recently revoked Article 370 that gave special status to the Jammu and Kashmir an also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganizing the state in two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 11:51 IST

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner asks for damage assessment...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi has written to nine district collectors to submit an assessment report by August 17 on the damage caused to public properties due to recent flood and torrential rainfall in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 11:31 IST

Himachal: Women of Dakolad village destroying cannabis plants to...

Rampur Bushahr (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): To combat drug menace in the area, Mahila Mandal of Dakolad village have launched a campaign to destroy cannabis plants which are locally found in abundance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:46 IST

Cleanliness drives to be core of BJP's Independence Day...

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah has issued guidelines to the party workers for the celebration of Independence Day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:45 IST

Noida: Woman commits suicide by jumping from third floor of a mall

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A 50-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a shopping mall's third floor on Saturday evening.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:02 IST

Maharashtra: Floods wreak havoc; 30 dead and 10 missing in Pune division

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): As many as 30 people died and 10 were missing as on Saturday in Pune division as floods continue to batter Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 09:39 IST

Karnataka floods: Amit Shah to conduct aerial survey of Belagavi

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Sunday conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Belagavi district in Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 09:30 IST

Vasavi Seva Kendram organises medical camps, distributes...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A medical camp was organised by Vasavi Seva Kendram on Saturday to mark the 108th birth anniversary of its founder.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 09:25 IST

Heavy rainfall alert issued for Gujarat, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that isolated places over Saurashtra, Kutch, ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka are likely to receive very heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 09:00 IST

Freedom fighter Dayanidhi Nayak passes away at 95

Bargarh (Odisha) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Noted freedom fighter Dayanidhi Nayak, who struggled against the British Government during the Quit India movement, breathed his last at his native village, Panimora on Saturday at the age of 95.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 07:51 IST

'I am capable of speaking up for justice'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): When Rohini Richard Marri was 13 or 14 years old, she remembers crossing an area filled with dirty gutter water on her way to school each day in Uttan village, Thane district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 07:50 IST

NASA says speaking computers will become reality due to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Saturday claimed that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has acknowledged that in future if speaking computers becomes a reality, it would be primarily due to the contribution of Sanskrit, the w

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 07:22 IST

Aligarh: Husband of BJP minority wing leader beaten over wife's...

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Aug 11 (ANI): The husband of a local BJP leader was allegedly beaten near Delhi Gate here apparently by some people who were miffed about the participation of his wife in a membership drive of his party here.

Read More
iocl