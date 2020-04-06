Dehradun's Bhagat Singh Colony, Kargi-Grant area under community surveillance amid COVID-19 cases

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 6 (ANI): After five people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event recently in Delhi, tested positive for Coronavirus here, District Magistrate Ashish Kr Srivastava ordered community surveillance in Bhagat Singh Colony and Kargi-Grant areas on Monday.

"The district magistrate ordered community surveillance in the affected areas. Police forces have been deployed and barricades are also put in place," Shweta Choubey, SP City, Dehradun told ANI.

Apart from this, the police were also making the people aware of the dangers of COVID-19 asking them to maintain social distancing. The affected areas have also been sanitised.

"We are taking all the necessary precautions and an awareness drive is also underway. As the cases are emerging, a strict investigation is underway", she added.

"In Kargi Grant, people had come from the Jamaat event recently and after inquiry, the police took them to isolation wards for 14 days. The Kargi Grant area has been ceased so that no outsider can come in and no resident can go out," said Mumtaz a local.

He added: "The police have taken the right step and in the right direction and we will cooperate with the police."

With an increase of 490 cases in the last 12 hours, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease.

There are 3666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

