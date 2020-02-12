Delay in procuring modern equipment impacted police's ability to counter LWE in Kerala: CAG Report

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has found that anti-Maoists operations in the dense forests of Palakkad, Malappuram, Idukki and Wayanad suffered due to dependence of police forces on analogue communication equipment.

"The failure of Kerala government to make timely payment of spectrum charges and obtain licence from the GOI and resultant inability of the police department to procure digital Mobile radio equipment adversely impacted upon the ability of police department to counter Left Wing Extremism (LEW)," found the CAG report on general and social sector for the year ending March, 2018.

Audit noticed that despite providing financial resources, the Kerala Police is yet to phase out analog two-way radio systems for replacement with digital equipment.

"The GOI also informed that fresh assignment of frequencies/issue of licences including import licences would not be considered till the time spectrum charges were paid in full. The spectrum charges include royalty charges for frequency allocation and licence fee tor equipment," the CAG report said.

The audit further found that as of December 2017, police department owed Rs 43.07 crore to GOI in respect of late fees on spectrum charges after making payment of Rs 14.03 crore towards spectrum charges.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has also pulled up the Kerala police department for buying luxury cars for use of high-level officers instead of procuring vehicles for use in police stations. (ANI)

