Delay in sorting out people's complaints won't be tolerated: UP CM

Balrampur/Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said any delay in addressing complaints of people would not be tolerated and asked officials to ensure that they were disposed of in a time-bound manner.

He also gave instructions to complete the ongoing development works in the Devipatan division on time, maintaining utmost transparency. In addition to this, the CM gave instructions for concrete action against crime and criminals under the policy of zero tolerance.

The Chief Minister was in Balrampur to review the updated status of various development projects along with the law and order situation of the district. During his visit, the CM offered prayers at the Devipatan Shaktipeeth in Tulsipur.

While inspecting the temple premises, the Chief Minister enquired about the civic amenities and reviewed the government plans and development works in the temple auditorium with top officials--including the Commissioner of Devipatan Division and the Deputy Inspector General of Police.

The CM also reviewed the arrangements for the Sharadiya Navratri Mela, which will be held after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He issued directions to the police officers to make better arrangements for security and crowd control for the devotees coming to the fair.

'Pateshwari Peeth' -- which is one of the 51 shaktipeeths in the country-- was established by Mahayogi Guru Gorakshanath. CM Yogi, who is also the Peethadheeshwar of Goraksh Peeth, started his ambitious Mission Shakti Abhiyan on October 17, 2020, to provide security, respect, and self-reliance to women from this place. (ANI)