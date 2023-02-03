Delay in transfer of judges in HC may lead to administrative actions: SC to Centre

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its concern on the issue of keeping the list of the transfers of judges of the high courts pending with the Centre and warned that delay in transfers might lead to administrative actions which may not be palatable.

A bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that the transfer is a serious issue.

The court also said that it will not let third parties to clear names in this and warned that it doesn't make the court take a difficult stand.



"We have put to the Attorney General that any delay in this may lead to administrative actions which might not be palatable," the court said.

On the matter of SC's December collegium recommendation of elevating five judges to the top court, pending with the Centre, the Attorney General today said that they will clear the names within five days.

Thereafter the court adjourned the matter.

The court was hearing the petition against the Centre for keeping the Collegium-recommended names of judges for their appointment in the various High courts and Supreme Court pending. (ANI)

