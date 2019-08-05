Delay in Zero Hour submissions in RS due to 'Urgent Legislative Business' listed for the day

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday decided to delay Zero Hour submissions listed for the day due to scheduled "Urgent Legislative Business".

"As decided by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, due to some urgent legislative business today, Zero Hour submissions will be taken up in the House today after the completion of Legislative Business listed for the day," a notice reads.

Meanwhile, MPs from People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress on Monday gave Zero Hour and Adjournment Motion notice, respectively, in both Houses of Parliament over the prevailing situation in Kashmir.

PDP's Rajya Sabha lawmaker, Nazir Ahmad Laway has given Zero Hour notice in the Upper House over Kashmir issue. The PDP MPs were seen wearing black bands on their right hands.

Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita have given an Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha while Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh and Manish Tewari submitted Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, over the prevailing situation in Kashmir.

DMK MP, TR Baalu, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader NK Premchandran and CPI(M) leader AM Arif have also given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the same Kashmir issue.

In the backdrop of additional deployment of forces in the Valley, an uneasy calm has enveloped the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Though the government has urged the residents of the state to not panic, the situation in the region remained tense.

Mobile internet services were suspended in parts of the state. The government has also imposed Section 144, which prevents the gathering of more than four in the area. (ANI)