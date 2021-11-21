Delayed but welcome step: Punjab CM on repealing of farm laws

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 19 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that the Centre's decision to repeal all three farm laws is delayed but is a welcome step.

Blaming the Centre for "thrusting" the farm laws on the farmers the Chief Minister in an official statement said, "The BJP led Central government should admit on record to have made a Himalayan blunder in bringing these bills for which it hardly bothered to even relent for the past one and half years."

The Chief Minister said that incidents like Lakhimpur Kheri in UP, which happened during the struggle "has put a slur on the fair name of democracy and the people will never forgive BJP led Central government for its misdeeds."

Pointing out further, Channi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should compensate the farmers adequately "for the humungous losses of life and property suffered by them."

Likewise, he also sought compensation for the state on account of financial and property losses during the Kisan Morcha.

He further said that the state government has already provided government jobs to the victim families of farmers besides financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each family of the deceased farmer, who lost their lives in the farm agitation.

CM Channi also asked the Prime Minister to immediately announce a financial package to relieve farmers and labourers reeling under the burden of debt.

He also asked the Centre to make its stand "crystal clear" on Minimum Support Price and public procurement of farmers' crops.

CM Channi, while describing it as a victory of people, said that this decision is the outcome of the long and zealous struggle of the farmers and will be scripted in golden words in annals of history.

CM Channi further said that he had himself prevailed upon the Prime Minister to take these laws back during his meeting with him at his office. (ANI)