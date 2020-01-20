Delegation from Shirdi to meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 20 (ANI): A delegation of 40 people, including Sai Temple Trust members and Shiv Sena MP Sadashiv Lokhande, will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today.

The delegation has left for Mumbai from Shirdi earlier today. A delegation of Sai Trust from Nashik and Mumbai will also be present at the meeting.

Devotees in Shirdi on Sunday staged a protest against Thackeray over his decision to develop Pathri in Parbhani as a religious centre terming it the birthplace of Sai Baba.

The indefinite 'bandh' was later called off. (ANI)

