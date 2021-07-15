Delegation led by PDP youth leader calls on Lt Governor in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): A delegation from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri led by Peoples Democratic Party Youth leader Tazim Dar on Thursday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here and apprised him about the issues concerning their area.



According to a press release, the delegation comprising various local religious leaders and social activists apprised the Lieutenant Governor about the concerning issues of their area and submitted a memorandum of demands including replacement of old water supply pipes, expediting the up-gradation of Rajouri-Bufliaz road, making functional the maternity hospital at Rajouri, besides highlighting a host of other developmental and public welfare issues.

The Lieutenant Governor while hearing the issues and demands of the delegation assured them that all their genuine issues and concerns would be taken up for consideration and appropriate action.

He urged the members of the delegation to continue their efforts for the welfare of the people. (ANI)

