Delegation of 25 foreign envoys to meet Ajit Doval today

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): A delegation of 25 foreign envoys, which undertook a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, will meet National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday, sources said.

The foreign envoys, including those from Germany, France and Mexico, were on a visit to the newly-formed Union Territory to witness the ground situation in the region six months after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

The group comprises representatives from Afghanistan, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, the European Union, France, Germany, Republic of Guinea, Hungary, Italy, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Namibia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Rwanda, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Uganda and Uzbekistan.

During the visit, they held meetings with Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir Justice Gita Mittal and Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu. (ANI)

