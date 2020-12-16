Delegation of Duggar Manch calls on J-K LG

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 16 (ANI): A delegation of Duggar Manch led by its president Mohan Singh, called on Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Tuesday.



The delegation apprised the Lt Governor about several issues pertaining to the promotion of Dogri Art, culture, Language, and Literature.

"Yesterday met a delegation of Duggar Manch led by its president Mohan Singh who apprised about several issues pertaining to the promotion of Dogri Art, culture, Language, & Literature. Assured them that all their concerns & demands put forth would be looked into meticulously," Manoj Sinha tweeted.

He also assured them that all the genuine concerns and demands put forth by them would be looked into meticulously. (ANI)

