Delegation of JNU students reaches MHRD

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): A delegation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Wednesday reached the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD).
The Ministry has appointed a high power committee for discussion with students and administration to restore the normal functioning and peaceful resolution of all issues in the University.
Former UGC Chairman VS Chauhan, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, and UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain are members of the committee.
The committee is scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss the issue at 3 pm at Shastri Bhawan here.
Yesterday, the JNUSU repeated its demand for rollback of the 'illegally passed draft manual', and fee structure.
In a letter, the JNUSU had said, "The JNUSU would like to reiterate its demands of immediate rollback of the illegally passed draft manual, and fee structure, along with the declaration of the IHA meeting on October 28 as null and void, initiation of dialogue between the JNU Administration and the Student Community, represented by the elected student representatives, the JNUSU, and the Hostel Presidents."
"The MHRD and the HPEC should take serious cognizance of the illegalities in the JNU, perpetuated under the aegis of the JNU VC, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, and recommend his removal from the post of JNU VC," the JNUSU had said. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 13:19 IST

