Delegation of Kashmiri Pandits meets Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): A delegation of Kashmiri Pandits on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here.

Thousands of Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave the Kashmir Valley in 1989 and during the early 1990s in the face of militancy. The government has been trying to resettle them back to their native places in Kashmir.

The central government in August last year scrapped Articles 370 and 35A which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

