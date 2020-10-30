Delegation of 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' arrive in Kargil to meet local leaders

Kargil (Ladakh) [India], October 30 (ANI): A delegation of the 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' (PAGD) leaders, including National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah, arrived in Drass area of Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Friday to meet local leaders.

Among other leaders included in the delegation that arrived in Kargil are Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muzafar Shah and Waheed Parra.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah in a tweet said, "Warmly received by the people of Drass, who in one voice endorsed the agenda of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration."

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on October 24 had said that People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has been formed to ensure the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored.



Farooq Abdullah was chosen as president of the alliance, Mehbooba Mufti will be its vice-president.

"It's not an anti-national jamat. Our aim is to ensure that the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are restored. That is our fight, it is not more than that. Their attempts of dividing us in the name of religion will fail. It is not a religious fight," Abdullah had told reporters.

People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone said that all the parties present in the meeting have reached a consensus on the leadership and a future course of action.

"Farooq Abdullah to be president and Mehbooba Mufti the vice-president of 'People's Alliance' while Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami will be the convenor. I will keep working as a spokesperson. A document will be prepared within a month via which we will present facts behind the lies that are being propagated. It will be a tribute to people of J-K who are being slandered," Sajjad Lone said.

Lone said that a second all-party meeting will be held within two weeks in Jammu and further a convention will be held in Srinagar. (ANI)

