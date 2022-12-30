Delegation of Scouts and Guides congratulates Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on becoming Himachal Pradesh CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): A delegation of Scouts and Guides led by Director Higher Education Dr Amarjeet Sharma called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday and apprised him of various activities of the organisation, an official statement said.

While appreciating the work being done by the Scouts and Guides, the Chief Minister asked them to diversify their activities to benefit society.

Earlier in the day, delegations and the general public from different parts of the state called on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. They congratulated him on becoming the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

A delegation of Banjar led by MLA Kullu Sunder Singh Thakur honoured the Chief Minister by presenting him with a Himachali cap and shawl. They also apprised the Chief Minister of the various developmental needs of the area and invited him to visit the assembly constituency.

Delegations from Barsar and Galore area of Hamirpur district also met the Chief Minister and congratulated him on assuming the office of the Chief Minister.



Another delegation of Municipal Corporation Solan also called on the Chief Minister and apprised him of various issues pertaining to the functioning of the Corporation.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, arrived in Shimla on December 26, after completing a week-long quarantine period after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier on December 26, Sukhu arrived at Secretariat and held closed-door meetings with officials.

"The previous BJP Government in the State had opened over 590 institutions during the end of its tenure without making any budgetary provision and without recruitment of required staff and their only objective was to woo the voters in the State," he claimed.

Chief Minister Sukhu while interacting with the media after he arrived at Shimla from New Delhi today said that they will open such institutions only after the proper arrangements are made. (ANI)

