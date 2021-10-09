Delegation of Singhu residents meets Haryana CM over reopening of road

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): A delegation of people from villages around the Singhu border of Sonipat district met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar over the reopening of the road.

Talking to reporters, CM Khattar said, "A delegation of people from villages around Singhu border met me and demanded the reopening of road at the border. The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter and made 41 farm unions party in the case. We're hopeful that the problem will be solved soon."



He also said that he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on this issue.

CM Khattar said, "On October 4, the Supreme Court had sent notices to farm unions over reopening of roads at the Singhu border. Now the next hearing is on October 20. I hope they will come and there will be a solution for reopening of roads."

He also said, "People from Bahadurgarh also met me and demanded the reopening of roads in their area. As the matter is sub judice, I have asked to wait for the Supreme Court verdict on it until October 20." (ANI)

