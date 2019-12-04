Delegation of state FMs meet Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman over GST compensation

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): A delegation of state finance ministers met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Wednesday to discuss GST compensation.

"Finance Minister Sitharaman did not specify the reason why compensation to states is being held up. Centre owes Delhi Rs 3,600 crore for three months," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

"Compensation for August and September have not been paid and now compensation for October and November are due too. The Finance Minister did not give a timeline for the release of funds but she has assured money will be released soon," Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said after the meeting.

"Centre owes GST compensation to Madhya Pradesh of nearly Rs 3,000 crores for August to November," Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot said.

"Central government owes about Rs 4,000 crore GST compensation to Rajasthan for August to November," Rajasthan Education Minister Subhash Garg said.

The finance ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Puducherry, and Madhya Pradesh and representatives of the governments of Kerala, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and West Bengal attended the meeting. (ANI)

