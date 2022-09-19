Delegation of United Ullmah-i-Ahlli Sunnah calls on J-K Lt Governor, demands constitution of Madrassa Board

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 19 (ANI): A delegation of United Ullmah-i-Ahlli Sunnah called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here on Monday and demanded the constitution of Madrassa Board.

The delegation comprised renowned Islamic scholars Moulana Ghulam Mohi-u-Din Naqeeb, Moulana Ghulam Rasool Haami, Moulana Showkat Hussain Keng and Prof Bashir Ahmad Dar.

The delegation members discussed the promotion of the Reshi-Sufi culture and tradition of Jammu Kashmir.

"They further put forth the demands of the constitution of the Madrassa Board for effective dissemination of Sufi teachings, the establishment of Sheikh-ul-Aalm Research University and the promotion of cultural values in schools, colleges and universities," said a release from the Raj Bhavan.

The delegation also discussed the issues of fruit growers regarding the transportation of fresh fruits to other parts of the country. The Lt Governor issued on-spot directions to the concerned for hassle-free transportation of fresh fruits of Jammu Kashmir across the country.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation members of all assistance from the UT administration to promote ancient Sufi teachings and values. (ANI)