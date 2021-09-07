Delegation urges Gadkari to construct greenfield expressway between Kozhikode, Coimbatore

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): A delegation led by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday and urged him to construct a greenfield expressway between Kozhikode and Coimbatore.



The delegation consists of officer bearers of the Malabar Chamber of Commerce. After the meeting, Muraleedharan said that he would ask the state government to submit a necessary proposal in this regard.

The BJP leader also requested Gadkari to construct an alternative routes between Kozhikode and Mysuru, which will not pass through forest land. "As there is a ban on travelling in the night through forest land, the transport between Kozhikode and Bengaluru is adversely impacted."

The Deputy External Affairs minister also spoke on the Nipah virus. He said, "A central team has been sent to Kozhikode and the health ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and they believe that the situation is under control."(ANI)

