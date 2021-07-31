Delhi: 1 crore COVID vaccine doses administered, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that one crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital so far.

"A little over 1 cr doses of COVID vaccine have been administered to people in Delhi so far. The milestone was reached today. These have been administered to around 74 lakh people - 26 lakh received both doses while the remaining received single dose," Kejriwal said in a press conferenc

"Out of the 2 crores (approx) population of Delhi, 1.5 crore people are over 18 years of age and eligible for vaccination. So, out of 1.5 crore people around 74 lakh people have received at least one dose. This is 50% of the population," Kejriwal added.

With 58 fresh positive COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi's recovery rate stood at 98.21 per cent for consecutive 16 days.

According to the health bulletin issued by the government on Saturday, the national capital also recorded 56 recoveries and one death.

With the new positive cases, the total cases in the national capital have reached 14,36,265, including 14,10,631 recoveries and 581 active cases.

The death toll in the capital touched 25,053 including the new death whereas the fatality rate now stands at 1.74 per cent.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year, while on April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent.

After which the positivity rate has slowly dropped below 1 per cent and currently standing at 0.08 per cent.

In the last 24 hours total of 70,355 have been conducted and cumulatively 2,36,66,237 have been conducted in the national capital so far.

There are currently 292 containment zones in Delhi.

As far as the Covid-19 vaccination status is concerned, 99,49,768 cumulative beneficiaries are vaccinated so far out of which 55,738 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. (ANI)