Delhi: 1 held after scuffle breaks out between 2 groups in Jahangirpuri

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested one person after a scuffle broke out between two groups over some financial dispute in the Jahangirpuri area on Sunday night.

A police official said that a PCR call was received regarding stone-pelting in Jahangirpuri at around 7:43 p.m. After which a police team immediately reached the spot and found that one brick was hurled during a scuffle between two people.

"On 26/06/22 at 7.43 p.m. a PCR call regarding stone pelting at G block Jahangirpuri was received at PS Jahangirpuri. Police immediately reached the spot," said police.



"During the inquiry, it was found that a small quarrel broke out between Krishna, Aman, and his two other friends. When Krishna tried to run away, Aman threw one stone at him," police added.

Krishna was involved in an attempt to murder case in which Aman's cousin Sagar was injured.

According to Police, a case under 160 IPC has been registered against Aman.

Further preventive action has been against both parties has also been taken by arresting them under 107/151 of CRPC.

There was no stone pelting, no one was injured and no communal angle was involved, stated police. (ANI)

