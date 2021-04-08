Delhi: 12-year-old girl with five kg tumour gets new life after surgery

By Gaurav Arora

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): A 12-year-old girl from Delhi got a new life after a team of doctors of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital removed two football-sized tumours weighing five kg from her stomach which she was carrying for the past few years.

The girl visited the hospital with complaints of abdominal distension which was associated with mild pain. The abdominal swelling started 4-5 years back and was slowly increasing in size. It started rapidly increasing in size from last year and started causing discomfort to the girl and she was having pain and difficulty in breathing. Due to fear of the Covid-19 disease, the patient's family reportedly did not approach any hospital to seek medical care.



In March, the family finally visited the hospital and met Dr Tarun Mittal (laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon) Department of General and Laparoscopic Surgery one week back from the surgery.

Mittal said, "At that time her abdomen was grossly distended and huge lump was felt encompassing the full abdomen during clinical examination. We were surprised that the swelling has reached such a huge size without causing much complaints. An urgent CT scan was done to find the nature and in of the swelling which showed a large lobulated mass (30x20x14cm) in the retroperitoneal area."

"After proper evaluation and counseling of the parents and the girl surgery was planned. She was operated on March 3 with full precautions. During surgery it was confirmed that a large retroperitoneal mass was present occupying whole of the abdominal cavity and was densely adherent to vital structures including large blood vessels and intestine. Utmost precautions were taken that vital structures including blood vessels and intestine are not injured during the surgery," the doctor said.

The doctor added that the surgery lasted for three hours and the tumor was removed.

"The tumor was completely excised and measured 32 x 22 cm and weighed five kg. The tumour was sent for histopathological examination. The girl recovered well and was discharged within few days of surgery," the doctor added. (ANI)

