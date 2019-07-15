Visuals of the recovered sandalwood.
Visuals of the recovered sandalwood.

Delhi: 130 kg red sandalwood worth Rs 19 lakh recovered from passengers at airport

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:11 IST

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): CISF personnel on Monday recovered 130 kg red sandalwood worth around Rs 19 lakh from two passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport here.
"At about 0130 hrs, CISF surveillance and intelligence personnel of IGI Airport noticed the suspicious activities of two passengers roaming along with their heavy bags in check-in area of terminal-3, IGI Airport," an official release said.
The passengers along with their bags were taken to the random checking point for thorough checking. During x-ray screening of their bags, some suspicious images were noticed inside their bags. The bags were diverted for physical checking. On physical checking, the bags were found filled with 'Red sandalwood' (weighing about 130 kg)," the release read.
The passengers were identified as Rahul Kumar and Mairajuddin who were bound for Bangkok.
"On enquiry, they did not reply satisfactorily and could not produce any valid document for causing of such quantity of sandalwood. Subsequently, the message was passed to Senior Officers of CISF and AIU/Customs Officials," the release said.
"Both the passengers along-with recovered red sandalwood weighing about 130 kg (worth approximately Rs 19 lakh) was handed over to Customs Officials for further legal action in the matter," it further said. (ANI)

