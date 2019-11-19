Delhi: 14 Kg heroin seized, two arrested

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday apprehended two men from Rohini sector 24, in possession of 14 kg of heroin valued at over Rs 50 crore.

The accused have been identified as Sanjeet and Pradeep, natives of Banaras and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

Sanjeev Yadav Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell told ANI that, "Northern Range of Special Cell apprehended two people from Rohini Sector 24 at around 7:00 pm today."

"During the initial interrogation, it was revealed that they brought these drugs from West Bengal and North Eastern states. They were planning to supply these drugs in the Delhi-NCR region," he added. (ANI)

