Delhi: 15-year-old girl dies allegedly due to unsafe abortion, one held

Rizwan Arif | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 00:05 IST

By Rizwan Arif
New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested one person after a 15-year-old girl died on Friday night allegedly due to unsafe pregnancy termination.
According to the police, the girl was brought to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital on Friday late evening in serious condition where she breathed her last.
Talking on the matter, DCP West, Deepak Purohit said, "The girl was alive when she was brought to the hospital. We didn't find the traces of fetus. We suspect that there's an attempt to terminate her pregnancy outside the hospital, may at home or some other place. We are trying to find out the location."
The police have arrested one person and registered a case under Sections 376, 201 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
Police are also questioning the deceased family and other relatives.
"Since she was a minor, we have registered a case of rape and under other appropriate sections. Postmortem will be done to reach the conclusion. The investigation is ongoing," he added. (ANI)

iocl