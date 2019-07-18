Delhi: 17 cattle dead, five injured after shelter roof collapses in Najafgarh

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Around 13 buffaloes, two cows and two calves were found dead after the roof of a tin shelter collapsed due to heavy rains last night in Najafgarh, police said.

Five other buffaloes sustained injuries in the incident.

"A temporary structure of tin shed collapsed last night due to heavy rain. The shelter was constructed for keeping domestic animals and its terrace was loaded with fodder and grass. A total of 17 cattle have lost their lives including 13 buffaloes and two calves and two cows. Five other buffaloes have sustained injuries in the incident," a police statement read.

On July 16, the roof of a cow shelter in Bathinda's Bhagta Bhai Ka area had collapsed due to continuous rainfall in the area. As many as 75 cows were present in the shelter when the roof collapsed. (ANI)