Delhi: 17 injured, five houses collapse after cylinder blast in Azadpur

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): A cylinder blast in a house in Delhi's Azadpur injured 17 people on Sunday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at around 10.08 am in Adarsh Nagar police station regarding a fire accident in a house near Lalbagh masjid, Azadpur due to a cylinder blast.

On reaching the spot, it was found that 17 persons sustained burn injuries and were shifted to the hospital. While 16 were admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital with minor burn injuries, one was admitted to RML hospital



No casualties were reported in the incident, said the police.

Five houses were damaged due to the blast and four fire tenders were pressed into action which were able to successfully douse the fire.

"On preliminary inquiry, it was found that one Pappu Kumar was changing gas cylinder in his house at 3rd floor and during the process, the cylinder blasted and roof and walls of his house collapsed and due to its impact 4 other houses of 2nd floor also collapsed," said the police.

Further investigation into the incident is underway and legal action is being taken accordingly, the police added. (ANI)

