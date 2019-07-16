Representative Image
Delhi: 19-year-old boy killed for urinating in open, accused arrested

Rizwan Arif | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 04:32 IST

By Rizwan Arif
New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): A person was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old boy to death for urinating in open in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on Saturday night.
The incident took place when the deceased identified as Ankit had gone to a local market to collect his mobile phone which he had given in a shop for repairing. While returning, he went to a corner to answer nature's call in open.
According to police, a person named Ravi came and asked Ankit to not urinate in the public area that lead to an altercation between them.
Meanwhile, a few of Ravi's friends also reached the spot after which Ankit was allegedly attacked with a knife in full public view.
Confirming the incident, a police officer said, "The accused's house was a few steps away from the place where Ankit was urinating. He also places a stall in the same area. He has been arrested. We are also verifying his friends' role in the crime."
Meanwhile, the deceased's brother has stated before the police that when his brother didn't return till late night, he went to search for him in the locality. He saw a crowd at one place where he went rushing and saw that a person was stabbing his younger brother mercilessly. Later, Ankit was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
The police have registered a case and the matter is under investigation. (ANI)

