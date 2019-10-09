Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi : 2 arrested for cheating a man of Rs 4.65 lakh by pretending to sell him SUV

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested two persons and sent them to judicial custody for cheating a man of Rs 4.65 lakh by pretending to sell him an SUV car on an e-commerce website.
The accused have been identified as Mehtab and Akib, both residents of Meerut.
The Delhi police in a statement said, "Complainant Sultan resident of Hyderabad reported that he was searching for a luxury car. In August, he came across an advertisement featuring a car listed at a price of Rs. 6 lakh. He contacted the seller Mehtab on Whatsapp call on the number given in the advertisement."
The statement said, "After negotiation, the final price was decided at Rs. 4.65 lakh. The seller asked the complainant to come to Ajmeri Gate in Delhi along with money to get the delivery of the car"
Police said that on September 3, the complainant along with his three brothers met the seller and his friend Akib at the mutually agreed to place. The complainant handed over Rs 2.15 lakh cash and also transferred Rs. 2.50 lakh into the account of one Athar Ali, who is the brother of seller Mehtab.
"When asked about the delivery of the vehicle, Mehtab told the complainant that NOC of the vehicle would be received on the next day. He then took the complainant and his brothers to a hotel in Pahar Ganj area. Early morning of September 4, while the complainant and his brothers were sleeping, the seller and his friend escaped from the hotel taking the car along with them," police said.
The accused said they have accepted they have cheated the complainant. (ANI)

