Delhi: 2 dead, 2 injured, after being struck by car on Nand Nagri road

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Two people killed and two sustained injuries, after being struck by a car here on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place at 5 in the morning while the pedestrians were crossing Nand Nagri road.

The police said that all the victims belonged to the same family. "Father and a son have lost their lives, while mother and daughter have sustained injuries after a car hit them while they were crossing a road in Nand Nagri area," said Delhi Police DCP.

The car driver fled the spot after the accident and the police is making effort to nab him. (ANI)