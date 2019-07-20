New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Two people killed and two sustained injuries, after being struck by a car here on Saturday, police said.
The accident took place at 5 in the morning while the pedestrians were crossing Nand Nagri road.
The police said that all the victims belonged to the same family. "Father and a son have lost their lives, while mother and daughter have sustained injuries after a car hit them while they were crossing a road in Nand Nagri area," said Delhi Police DCP.
The car driver fled the spot after the accident and the police is making effort to nab him. (ANI)
Delhi: 2 dead, 2 injured, after being struck by car on Nand Nagri road
ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 15:36 IST
