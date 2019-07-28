Delhi: 2 dead, 2 injured after car hits divider

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Two people died while two others injured after the car in which they were travelling in collided with a divider in East Delhi on Sunday morning, police said.

The accident took place near the traffic light of Surya Nagar when the car lost its balance and overturned. Four people were travelling in the car which was heading towards Anand Vihar from Dilshad Garden.

"The police got the information at around 5:40 am today regarding the accident. On receiving the information, the police staff reached the spot near Surya Nagar Red light. Four injured persons were reported to have been taken at the GTB hospital. The car was found in damaged condition at the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Meghna Yadav said.

"A light pole and railings were also found in uprooted from divider of the road. It seems that the damaged car collided with the light pole and railings. Thereafter, the place of incident was got inspected and photographed by the crime team," she said.

Yadav said that Rubal (20) and Prabhjot Singh (18) were declared brought dead at the hospital. (ANI)

