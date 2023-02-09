Delhi: 2 found dead under mysterious circumstances at flat in Ramesh Nagar

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): A man and a woman were found dead under mysterious circumstances at a flat in Delhi's Ramesh Nagar area on Thursday, the Delhi Police said.

The man has been identified as Vijay Kumar (age 28 years) while the woman has been identified as Anchal (age 25 years).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) west Ghanshyam Bansal said, "The man was found hanging from the ceiling fan while the woman was found dead on the bed inside the room."



"Vijay was a gym trainer and Anchal was an IBM student in Canada," the DCP added.

The DCP further informed that a PCR call was received at about 03:31 pm at Police Station Kirti Nagar, after which the crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called.

"Prima facie a case of murder is being registered. It seems that the man killed the woman and then hanged himself. Things will only be clear after the post-mortem. CCTV footage, and relevant Call Detail Records (CDR) etc will be analysed during further investigation," the DCP added.

Further details are awaited on the matter. (ANI)

