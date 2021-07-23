Delhi: 2 goons who held family hostage in Seelampur arrested following encounter

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Two gangsters, who held family hostage in north-east Delhi's Seelampur area, were arrested following an encounter on Thursday night, Delhi Police said.

The police got information about the presence of goons on the first floor of a house here. As soon as the police team reached there, they tried to escape and entered a nearby house.

The accused identified as Shahwaz, also known as Munna and Arbaaz had held a family hostage for several hours at their house. Later, one of the family opened the door and the duo tried to escape.



They opened three round fire on the police team. In retaliatory firing from the police, the gangsters sustained bullet injuries on their legs. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

A case under sections 186, 353, 342, 452, 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered against them at the Jafrabad Police station.

According to the police, Shahwaz has been named in six cases including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and Arms act while Arbaaz was booked in a murder case. (ANI)

